Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Holdings Raised by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,125 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $19,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 672.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. The trade was a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. The trade was a 19.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.21.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.2 %

MPC stock opened at $145.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $130.54 and a 52 week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

