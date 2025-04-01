CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $21,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 344.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $251.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $233.00 and a 52-week high of $304.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.71 and its 200 day moving average is $279.06. The company has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.4013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

