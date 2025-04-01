CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,771 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $93.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $154.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.04%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

