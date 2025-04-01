Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,030,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,794 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ThredUp were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 278.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 76,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 74,334 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ThredUp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 315,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $904,342.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,243.72. This trade represents a 55.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,833,612 shares of company stock worth $6,633,229. Corporate insiders own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ThredUp Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.73.

TDUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

