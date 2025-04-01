Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.69 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 126.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 610.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $130.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.41 and a 200-day moving average of $132.45. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.24 and a 52 week high of $147.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

