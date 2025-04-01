Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in PayPal were worth $52,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co grew its position in shares of PayPal by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.86. The company has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

