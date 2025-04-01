Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159,739 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $49,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Trading Down 1.3 %

Sun Communities stock opened at $128.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 69.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.91. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.98 and a 12 month high of $147.83.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $745.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $154.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.60.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

