Short Interest in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Rises By 48.3%

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 375.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 97,879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:SWZ opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.42. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $9.29.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Cuts Dividend

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

