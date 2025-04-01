Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Short Interest Update

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the February 28th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 619,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Global Blue Group Stock Performance

Global Blue Group stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.41. Global Blue Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,437,000 after buying an additional 57,889 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Blue Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 339,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 50,668 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP boosted its position in Global Blue Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 75,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered Global Blue Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

Featured Stories

