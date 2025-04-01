Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 806.5% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,107.88. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $189.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.57.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $105.68 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.50 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. Analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

