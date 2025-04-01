NEOS Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 460,487 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in NuScale Power by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 351,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 128,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SMR opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. NuScale Power Co. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

In related news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 31,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $494,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,985 shares in the company, valued at $470,764.50. This represents a 51.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $11,988,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,537. This trade represents a 95.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,682 shares of company stock worth $12,840,747 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

