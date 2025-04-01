TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 266.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 674,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,564,000 after purchasing an additional 490,187 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $155.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price target (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

