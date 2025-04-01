NEOS Investment Management LLC Takes Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 297.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 77,376 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 22.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,754,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,721,000 after purchasing an additional 320,217 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,901,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWXT stock opened at $98.65 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $136.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $624,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,520.18. This trade represents a 65.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $209,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,127.68. The trade was a 16.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,625 shares of company stock worth $5,734,145 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.