Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 12,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DDOG opened at $99.21 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.63 and a 52 week high of $170.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.53, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.01 and a 200-day moving average of $130.88.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $1,125,021.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 427,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,796,804.20. This represents a 1.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $17,948,497.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,861,901.38. This trade represents a 28.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,412 shares of company stock valued at $75,444,584 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.