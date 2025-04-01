UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $841,000 Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 394,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,560,000 after acquiring an additional 165,072 shares during the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $1,165,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Waste Connections by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 239,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $195.05 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.34 and a 12-month high of $195.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 52.72%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.43.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

