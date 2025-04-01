Allianz SE Invests $152,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Allianz SE acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.73. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.