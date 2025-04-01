Allianz SE Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 50.4% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Albemarle by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its position in Albemarle by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.70. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $67.23 and a twelve month high of $137.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.76.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $109.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Albemarle from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Albemarle from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

