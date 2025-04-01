UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $659,000 Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd cut its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,346 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth $51,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SLF opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.99.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5876 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLF. Cormark upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

