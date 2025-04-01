JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 410,597 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,738,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,597 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $173,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,210,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,017,000 after purchasing an additional 389,576 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,707,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,014,000 after buying an additional 173,452 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 922,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,780,000 after buying an additional 41,685 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 745,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,465,000 after acquiring an additional 16,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 709,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,670,000 after acquiring an additional 114,803 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH stock opened at $103.75 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.95 and a 1-year high of $111.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.00.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.