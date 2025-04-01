JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 572,093 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,847,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of Vicor worth $185,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,889,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $7,349,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,094,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $1,557,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vicor by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 121,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 31,774 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Price Performance

VICR opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.31. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.03 million. Vicor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Quentin A. Fendelet sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $27,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,642 shares of company stock worth $819,890. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

