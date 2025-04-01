Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 484,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $181,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

VCR stock opened at $325.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $359.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.23. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $284.84 and a 52-week high of $402.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.7716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous dividend of $0.67.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

