JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 379,922 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,836,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,922 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $216,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,111,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,104,000 after buying an additional 20,807 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 283,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,947,000. Arrowroot Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,053,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,191,000 after purchasing an additional 53,912 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.36.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

