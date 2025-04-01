JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 314,358 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,695,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,358 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $222,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $134.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.15. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.43 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.