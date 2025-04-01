Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,681,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $196,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FER. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ferrovial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrovial by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrovial in the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Ferrovial during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Ferrovial Stock Down 0.8 %

FER stock opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. Ferrovial SE has a 12 month low of $36.24 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America raised Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FER

Ferrovial Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.