Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,600 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $13,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 13,900.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $256.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.78.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX stock opened at $216.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.05. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.84 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

