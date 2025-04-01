Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.48.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BRX stock opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.59.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.60%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

