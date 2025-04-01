Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 15,200 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 23.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,921,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,961,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,184,000 after buying an additional 521,204 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,689,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,914,000 after purchasing an additional 485,436 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,114,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 13.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,786,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,162,000 after acquiring an additional 324,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $121.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.83. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.14. On average, analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $692,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,472,066.41. The trade was a 6.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $531,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,664.25. The trade was a 46.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,250 shares of company stock worth $3,840,018. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.