AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $92.69 on Tuesday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $118.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

