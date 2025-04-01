Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $12,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $204.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.88. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $291.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $546,691.04. This represents a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. The trade was a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

