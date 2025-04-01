Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,955 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Dollar General by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $88.05 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day moving average is $77.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.26.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

