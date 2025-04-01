Allstate Corp Makes New Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $1,611,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in ResMed by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $2,332,075.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,289.75. This represents a 50.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $484,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,695,249.98. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,940 shares of company stock worth $9,164,385. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $223.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.83. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.19 and a twelve month high of $263.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 25.03%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.