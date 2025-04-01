Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the February 28th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 820,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 18.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Sagimet Biosciences Stock Down 12.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SGMT opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.57. Sagimet Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52.
Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sagimet Biosciences will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sagimet Biosciences
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGMT. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sagimet Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SGMT
Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile
Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sagimet Biosciences
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Sagimet Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagimet Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.