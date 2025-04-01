Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW) Short Interest Down 15.7% in March

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Oxbridge Re Trading Up 11.4 %

Shares of OXBRW stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

