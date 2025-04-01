Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW) Short Interest Down 15.7% in March

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Oxbridge Re Trading Up 11.4 %
Shares of OXBRW stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
