Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Short Interest Down 15.8% in March

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,690,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the February 28th total of 10,320,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 401.37% and a negative net margin of 214.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,078,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,768,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 11,695.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,303,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,200 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 392.4% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 717,207 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.