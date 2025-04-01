Insider Buying: Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) Director William Warren Holmes acquired 5,000 shares of Foraco International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.10 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00.

William Warren Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Foraco International alerts:

On Friday, March 21st, William Warren Holmes bought 5,000 shares of Foraco International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,350.00.

On Monday, March 17th, William Warren Holmes acquired 5,000 shares of Foraco International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,800.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, William Warren Holmes bought 5,000 shares of Foraco International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.02 per share, with a total value of C$10,090.00.

Foraco International Trading Down 1.5 %

TSE FAR opened at C$2.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.21. Foraco International SA has a 12 month low of C$1.83 and a 12 month high of C$3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$142.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins set a C$4.25 price target on Foraco International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

View Our Latest Report on Foraco International

Foraco International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foraco International SA is the business of providing mineral and water drilling services and hydraulic drilling. It specializes in drilling in harsh environments and isolated locations including desert, and mountainous regions. The principal sources of revenue consist of drilling contracts for companies involved in mining and water exploration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foraco International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foraco International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.