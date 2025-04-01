Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) Insider Sells A$167,873.01 in Stock

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL – Get Free Report) insider Susan Forrester sold 22,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$7.50 ($4.68), for a total value of A$167,873.01 ($104,920.63).

Susan Forrester also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Data#3 alerts:

On Thursday, March 20th, Susan Forrester sold 6,796 shares of Data#3 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$7.45 ($4.65), for a total transaction of A$50,596.22 ($31,622.64).

Data#3 Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Data#3 Increases Dividend

About Data#3

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Data#3’s previous Interim dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Data#3’s payout ratio is presently 92.86%.

(Get Free Report)

Data#3 Limited engages in the provision of information technology (IT) solutions and services in Australia, Fiji, and the Pacific Islands. The company offers cloud solutions, such as public and private cloud, Azure, and modern data center solutions; modern workplace solutions, including collaboration, end user devices, and systems management; and security solutions comprising data security and privacy, cloud security, identity and access management, infrastructure end point security, and security monitoring and analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Data#3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data#3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.