Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) Insider Sells A$167,873.01 in Stock

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL – Get Free Report) insider Susan Forrester sold 22,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$7.50 ($4.68), for a total value of A$167,873.01 ($104,920.63).
Susan Forrester also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 20th, Susan Forrester sold 6,796 shares of Data#3 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$7.45 ($4.65), for a total transaction of A$50,596.22 ($31,622.64).
The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.75.
Data#3 Limited engages in the provision of information technology (IT) solutions and services in Australia, Fiji, and the Pacific Islands. The company offers cloud solutions, such as public and private cloud, Azure, and modern data center solutions; modern workplace solutions, including collaboration, end user devices, and systems management; and security solutions comprising data security and privacy, cloud security, identity and access management, infrastructure end point security, and security monitoring and analytics.
