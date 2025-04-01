Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney Sells 3,300 Shares

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.74, for a total value of C$78,354.87.

Leon’s Furniture Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LNF stock opened at C$23.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.40. Leon’s Furniture Limited has a 12-month low of C$20.27 and a 12-month high of C$30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.14. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNF shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Leon’s Furniture to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.00.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon’s Furniture Ltd is a Canada-based retailer which is involved in the sale of home furnishing, mattresses, appliances, and electronics. The firm is also the country’s commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It generates maximum revenue from sales of goods by corporate stores.

