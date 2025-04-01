Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Shares Up 16.1% – Here’s What Happened

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Free Report) traded up 16.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). 31,178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 144,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.60 ($0.07).

Induction Healthcare Group Trading Up 16.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.97.

About Induction Healthcare Group

Induction (AIM: INHC) Induction delivers a suite of software solutions that transforms care delivery and the patient journey through hospital. Our system-wide applications help healthcare providers and administrators to deliver care at any stage remotely as well as face-to-face – giving the communities they serve greater flexibility, control and ease of access.

