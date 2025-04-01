Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 906 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WY opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.10.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

