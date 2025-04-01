BT Group (LON:BT.A) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 167.70 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 167.11 ($2.16), with a volume of 51795773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.85 ($2.14).

BT Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of £16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,858.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 152.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 148.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alex Chisholm bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £42,300 ($54,651.16). Corporate insiders own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

About BT Group

BT Group is the UK’s leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries.

BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Business* covers companies and public services in the UK and internationally; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers – over 650 communication providers across the UK.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group.

