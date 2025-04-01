Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 4,276 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Futu were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Futu by 1,245.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Futu by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 15,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Futu by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Futu by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FUTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

Futu Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $102.35 on Tuesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $130.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.23.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

