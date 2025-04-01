Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$195.00.

A number of research firms have commented on KXS. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$210.00 target price on Kinaxis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Shares of TSE:KXS opened at C$158.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$163.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$166.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.89. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of C$132.93 and a 52 week high of C$190.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 157.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher John Blaine Fitzgerald sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.26, for a total transaction of C$340,172.58. Also, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.80, for a total value of C$323,627.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 831 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$130,297.81. This represents a 71.30 % decrease in their position. Insiders have sold 4,924 shares of company stock valued at $770,090 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

