Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Down 12.5 %

Shares of VERV opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. Verve Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $405.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 807.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

