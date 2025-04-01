Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

PPRUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kering from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Kering alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kering

Kering Trading Down 3.4 %

Kering Company Profile

PPRUY opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17. Kering has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $40.19.

(Get Free Report

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.