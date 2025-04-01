Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALGM. Mizuho upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.80 and a beta of 1.67. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $15,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,023,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,851,000 after buying an additional 1,884,578 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 86.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

