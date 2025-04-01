Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,386,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,792,000 after purchasing an additional 397,650 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 35.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 31,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $34.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.23.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

