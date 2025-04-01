Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WorthPointe LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 863.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,798 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of PSEP opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.66 million, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.49. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $40.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.06.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

