Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) COO Sells $211,090.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2025

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) COO Lauren Antonoff sold 5,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $211,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 312,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,986,150.76. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lauren Antonoff also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 24th, Lauren Antonoff sold 4,546 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $175,657.44.
  • On Thursday, March 6th, Lauren Antonoff sold 13,106 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $551,500.48.
  • On Tuesday, February 25th, Lauren Antonoff sold 14,091 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $594,217.47.

Life360 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIF opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. Life360, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $52.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.06.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.39 million. On average, analysts expect that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Institutional Trading of Life360

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIF. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Life360 in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,876,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Life360 by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,817,000 after buying an additional 86,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Life360 during the third quarter worth about $2,393,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Life360 in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Life360 by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Life360

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

