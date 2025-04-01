Insider Selling: Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) CFO Sells 3,632 Shares of Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $149.91 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $186.20. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,100,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.