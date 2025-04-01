Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Holdings Decreased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 444.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,406,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413,992 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,935,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11,313.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 194,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 193,242 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,101,000. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,813,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $129.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $115.51 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.45.

Vanguard Energy ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.9487 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

